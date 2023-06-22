One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of United States Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 6,070,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,264,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

