One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,302 First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FUMB stock remained flat at $19.99 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,974. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

