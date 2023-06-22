Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). Approximately 15,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 50,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

Online Blockchain Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -466.67 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.91.

Online Blockchain Company Profile

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

