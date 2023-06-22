OpenBlox Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $1,716.06 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

