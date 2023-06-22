OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.00

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 112958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.38 million, a P/E ratio of 120.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile



OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Featured Articles

