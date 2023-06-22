Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.01 on Monday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Oragenics from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.