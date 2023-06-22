Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.01 on Monday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

