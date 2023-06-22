Orchid Price Tops $0.0537 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $51.66 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,026.79 or 1.00091319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05602593 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,537,892.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

