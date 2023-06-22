Ordinals Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46.25 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $169.25 million and $46.25 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $8.06 or 0.00026591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.85646467 USD and is up 13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $22,459,640.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

