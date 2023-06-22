Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

OESX stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $56.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 16,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

