Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,774,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,921 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises 5.0% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $47,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 56,757.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,142,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,065,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,654 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,734 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 916,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

