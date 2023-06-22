Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 44000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Pacton Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

