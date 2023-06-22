Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Reduced by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 4.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $247.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

