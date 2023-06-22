Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.97. The company had a trading volume of 167,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,896. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

