Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,407 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 478,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

