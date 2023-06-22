Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $286,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

