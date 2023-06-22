Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 11,709 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPB Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 97,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 156,555 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,336,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,582. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

