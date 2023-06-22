Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 18,984 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,984 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 16.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Airbnb worth $71,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $5,223,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.48. 909,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,113,768.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,113,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,988,393 shares of company stock valued at $231,974,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

