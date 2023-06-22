Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 9,259 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 4.0% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Pinterest worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 919.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 264,190 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 44,372 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 110,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.14. 2,469,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,760,944. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,349,792 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

