Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Lear by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,115,000 after acquiring an additional 693,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Trading Down 2.0 %

Lear stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.25. The company had a trading volume of 115,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. BNP Paribas raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

