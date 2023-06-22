PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Shares Down 2.3%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.97. 149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

PARK24 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

PARK24 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

Read More

