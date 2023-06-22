Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

