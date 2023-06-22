Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

