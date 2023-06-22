Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 289,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

