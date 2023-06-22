PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £122.04 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Nick Wiles acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £122.04 ($156.16).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Nick Wiles purchased 30 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £126.30 ($161.61).

Shares of PAY traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 453 ($5.80). The stock had a trading volume of 53,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,676. The firm has a market cap of £328.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.19, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.02. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 372.50 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 660 ($8.45). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 432.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 471.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

