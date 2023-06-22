PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $40.43

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.43, but opened at $39.48. PBF Energy shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 107,506 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

PBF Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 684.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2,257.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

