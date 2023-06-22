Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $15.20 EPS

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.75 by ($15.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 48.29% and a return on equity of 31.14%.

Performance Shipping Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSHG opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.52. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Shipping

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Shipping stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) by 1,828.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 7.93% of Performance Shipping worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

