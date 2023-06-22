Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,804,473. The company has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

