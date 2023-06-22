Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $1.61 Million Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAN. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.72. 4,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,787. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

