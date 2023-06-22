Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.