Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.56 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 41.9% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. 1,230,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,958,467. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

