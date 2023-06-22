Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.54 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,948. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

