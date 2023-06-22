Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $77,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 306.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.08. 538,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.