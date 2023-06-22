Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 20,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

In other news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

BSY traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

