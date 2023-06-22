Perkins Coie Trust Co Takes $47,000 Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIGZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

