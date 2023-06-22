Pfizer Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

Pfizer has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

PFE opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

