Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 8,510 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $361.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.80.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

