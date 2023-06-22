Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 153,688 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,794,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 7.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.