Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 1,982 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FILL opened at $23.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11.

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

