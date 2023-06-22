PlatinX (PTX) Price Up 9.7% This Week

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $150,431.53 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlatinX has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

