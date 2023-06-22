PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $356,930.32 and $162.95 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00289552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00016048 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003465 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,356,245 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

