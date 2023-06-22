Powerledger 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.92 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Powerledger has a total market cap of $66.18 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Powerledger

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

