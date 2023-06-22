Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,884 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,893,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.