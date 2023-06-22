Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after buying an additional 143,763 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 290,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 194,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period.

IBDU opened at $22.46 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

