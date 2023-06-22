Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,417 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,872,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $430.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.94.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

