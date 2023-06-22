Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,264 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 118,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

