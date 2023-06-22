Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.48% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMQ. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,349,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $364,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

