Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,293 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDO. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,386,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 182,275 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 434,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 144,036 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 673,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 86,767 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

