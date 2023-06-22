Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 249.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 948.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

