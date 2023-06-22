Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.65

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 18182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

