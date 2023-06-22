Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

